14540 Normandie Avenue

- Address: 14540 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247



- Rent: $2,795 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,200

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 4 + Bonus Room

- Bathrooms: 3

- Approx 2,200 Sq.Ft.



- Two Story Townhouse Style

- Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Double-Pane Windows

- Central A/C & Heat

- Security System Ready

- Stove/Oven & Dishwasher

- Walk-in Closets

- Private Fenced Back Yard

- Gated Complex

- Attached 2 Car Garage

- In Unit Laundry Room

- Utilities Paid: Trash

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.