14540 Normandie Avenue

Amenities
- Address: 14540 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
- Rent: $2,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 4 + Bonus Room
- Bathrooms: 3
- Approx 2,200 Sq.Ft.
- Two Story Townhouse Style
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Double-Pane Windows
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security System Ready
- Stove/Oven & Dishwasher
- Walk-in Closets
- Private Fenced Back Yard
- Gated Complex
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- In Unit Laundry Room
- Utilities Paid: Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.