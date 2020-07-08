All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 14540 Normandie Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
14540 Normandie Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

14540 Normandie Avenue

14540 South Normandie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14540 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 14540 South Normandie Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247

- Rent: $2,795 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,200
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 4 + Bonus Room
- Bathrooms: 3
- Approx 2,200 Sq.Ft.

- Two Story Townhouse Style
- Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Double-Pane Windows
- Central A/C & Heat
- Security System Ready
- Stove/Oven & Dishwasher
- Walk-in Closets
- Private Fenced Back Yard
- Gated Complex
- Attached 2 Car Garage
- In Unit Laundry Room
- Utilities Paid: Trash
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have any available units?
14540 Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 14540 Normandie Avenue have?
Some of 14540 Normandie Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14540 Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14540 Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14540 Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14540 Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14540 Normandie Avenue offers parking.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14540 Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 14540 Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14540 Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14540 Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 14540 Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14540 Normandie Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 BedroomsGardena Apartments with Parking
Gardena Apartments with PoolGardena Cheap Places
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CAAgoura Hills, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles