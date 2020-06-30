Rent Calculator
Gardena, CA
/
1416 W 152nd St
1416 W 152nd St
1416 West 152nd Street
Location
1416 West 152nd Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bed 1.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Large backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1416 W 152nd St have any available units?
1416 W 152nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gardena, CA
.
What amenities does 1416 W 152nd St have?
Some of 1416 W 152nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1416 W 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 W 152nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 W 152nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1416 W 152nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gardena
.
Does 1416 W 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1416 W 152nd St offers parking.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have a pool?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
