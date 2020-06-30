All apartments in Gardena
1416 W 152nd St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:28 AM

1416 W 152nd St

1416 West 152nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1416 West 152nd Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 bed 1.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Large backyard with covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 W 152nd St have any available units?
1416 W 152nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1416 W 152nd St have?
Some of 1416 W 152nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 W 152nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1416 W 152nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 W 152nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1416 W 152nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1416 W 152nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1416 W 152nd St offers parking.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have a pool?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have accessible units?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1416 W 152nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1416 W 152nd St does not have units with air conditioning.

