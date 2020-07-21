All apartments in Gardena
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1314 W 168TH ST 201

1314 West 168th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1314 West 168th Street, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**GATED COMMUNITY** 2 Bedrooms + 2 Baths - Property Id: 170419

1314 W. 168th St. #201
Gardena, CA 90247

Rent: $1,895.00 a Month
Deposit: $1,200.00 + Depending on credit
Available: November 11, 2019

Upstairs 2 Bedroom + 2 Bath
Stove, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposa, Carpet

Laundry On site
Gated w/intercom entry
Carport Parking for Two cars
Sorry, No pets

Call Linda for more Information
(310) 322 - 6743
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170419p
Property Id 170419

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5264275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

