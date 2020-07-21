1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Two Level Townhouse in Gardena Available NOW! - Features:

- 3 BEDROOM

- 2.5 BATHS

- Washer/dryer hook-ups

- Gated parking with assigned parking space

- New Kitchen

- New baths

- Living room wet bar

- Enclosed patio

- Master bath has 3/4 bath and large closet

- Sorry no pets allowed



Call Rosa to tour: 562-433-0934, rosa@actionmanagementlb.com



