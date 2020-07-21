All apartments in Gardena
Find more places like 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gardena, CA
/
1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30

1239 West Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gardena
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1239 West Rosecrans Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two Level Townhouse in Gardena Available NOW! - Features:
- 3 BEDROOM
- 2.5 BATHS
- Washer/dryer hook-ups
- Gated parking with assigned parking space
- New Kitchen
- New baths
- Living room wet bar
- Enclosed patio
- Master bath has 3/4 bath and large closet
- Sorry no pets allowed

Call Rosa to tour: 562-433-0934, rosa@actionmanagementlb.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3311783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have any available units?
1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have?
Some of 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 currently offering any rent specials?
1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 pet-friendly?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardena.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 offer parking?
Yes, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 offers parking.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have a pool?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 does not have a pool.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have accessible units?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 W. Rosecrans Ave., #30 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue
Gardena, CA 90249

Similar Pages

Gardena 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGardena Apartments with Garages
Gardena Apartments with PoolsGardena Cheap Apartments
Gardena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles