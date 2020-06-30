1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3

Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath lower unit
NOW LEASING NOV & DEC ONLY 1st Month Rent is Free !
We currently have 1, 2
1 Bedroom - $1,998 Coming Soon
1 Bedroom - $2,200 Coming Soon Corner Unit
2 Bedroom - $2,450 - $2495
*FULLY REMODELED*
Beautifully refinished units are ready to rent. The complex will be undergoing beautiful renovations! This 26 unit apartment building is located in a great area of Gardena. Fully gated with an on-site manager.
Virtual tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DDKpwGwzgB8&mls=1