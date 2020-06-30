All apartments in Gardena
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:45 AM

1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3

1030 Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Magnolia Avenue, Gardena, CA 90247
Gardena

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath lower unit
NOW LEASING NOV & DEC ONLY 1st Month Rent is Free !

We currently have 1, 2

1 Bedroom - $1,998 Coming Soon
1 Bedroom - $2,200 Coming Soon Corner Unit
2 Bedroom - $2,450 - $2495

*FULLY REMODELED*

Beautifully refinished units are ready to rent. The complex will be undergoing beautiful renovations! This 26 unit apartment building is located in a great area of Gardena. Fully gated with an on-site manager.

Virtual tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DDKpwGwzgB8&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have any available units?
1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardena, CA.
What amenities does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have?
Some of 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 offers parking.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Magnolia Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

