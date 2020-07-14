All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Park Grove

9155 Central Ave · (657) 255-8512
Location

9155 Central Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 32B · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 23D · Avail. Jul 25

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Unit 37F · Avail. Aug 7

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16D · Avail. Aug 7

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 17D · Avail. Jul 22

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 32A · Avail. Aug 7

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Grove.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
dog park
hot tub
internet access
playground
At Park Grove we do not just rent apartments, we elevate residents lifestyle. Our apartment homes offer a beautiful setting spread out over 12 acres of landscaped grounds. Our Garden Grove apartments are near the popular Grove of Anaheim, UCI Medical Center, the Strawberry Festival, Crystal Cathedral, and The Outlets at Orange offering many fabulous eating establishments all located near our amazing apartments.\nStaying in one of our apartments leaves you near the Garden Walk, Outlets of Orange and Westminster Mall, which are only a short drive with additional dining and upscale shopping choices. Our picturesque apartment community offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments for rent featuring vaulted ceilings, private balcony or patio, microwave, dishwasher, split levels, and renovated interiors. While staying in one of our amazing apartments you will be located near some of the best schools including Sunnyside Elementary, Jordan Intermediate, Bolsa Grande High School, Coastline Community College and Chapman University.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for 1 bedroom, $750 for 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park Grove have any available units?
Park Grove has 14 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Grove have?
Some of Park Grove's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Park Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Grove is pet friendly.
Does Park Grove offer parking?
Yes, Park Grove offers parking.
Does Park Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Grove have a pool?
Yes, Park Grove has a pool.
Does Park Grove have accessible units?
No, Park Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Park Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Grove has units with dishwashers.

