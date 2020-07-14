All apartments in Garden Grove
Lotus Gardens
Lotus Gardens

13051 Gilbert Street · (201) 907-2887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13051 Gilbert Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lotus Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
We invite you to make Lotus Gardens your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring. Located a quarter mile from the 22 freeway, we’re just a short drive from a variety of popular beaches, the best shopping centers, and your favorite amusement parks. With a variety of excellent schools located within a mile of us you’ll, find Lotus Gardens a perfect location. Give us a call or email us to set up your tour appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lotus Gardens have any available units?
Lotus Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does Lotus Gardens have?
Some of Lotus Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lotus Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Lotus Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lotus Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Lotus Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does Lotus Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Lotus Gardens offers parking.
Does Lotus Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lotus Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lotus Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Lotus Gardens has a pool.
Does Lotus Gardens have accessible units?
No, Lotus Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Lotus Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Lotus Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
