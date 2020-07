Crystal View Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel cable included carpet microwave oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access media room tennis court volleyball court 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments

Come home to quality and style at Crystal View Apartments. Situated in beautiful Orange County, our luxury community offers comfortable amenities and modern conveniences designed for your distinctive lifestyle. From a sparkling outdoor swimming pool and soothing hot tub to the well-appointed fitness center and on-site tennis court, the home you want is waiting for you at Crystal View Apartments in Garden Grove.



If you’ve always wanted to live near some of the best fine dining, shopping, and entertainment options in Garden Grove, your search is over. Our lush and well-landscaped community is nestled just five miles from Disneyland, a short drive from some of Southern California’s most famous beaches, and within minutes of Garden Grove’s annual Strawberry Festival. See for yourself how great life can be at Crystal View Apartments.