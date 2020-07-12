12 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Garden Grove, CA

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18831 Flagstaff Lane
18831 Flagstaff Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
457 sqft
Studio type room . I have a very large room 1 bedroom l room with kitchenette each room with fan ..double window 2 fans cathedral callings wood floors, sky light . Shares bathroom, kitchen, laundry room and utilities. Free WiFi .
Results within 10 miles of Garden Grove

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant School
1317 Termino Ave
1317 Termino Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,250
300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Studio Apt. East Long Beach - Property Id: 224287 Beautiful studio apartment located at East Long Beach. Quiet and serene.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
90 Sequoia Tree Lane
90 Sequoia Tree Lane, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
1708 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a non-smoking responsible single person to rent one of the 2nd floor bedrooms (about 198 sqf dimension) in a beautiful SFR in Irvine. One full bath shared by another bedrooms upstairs. Fully access to Living room, kitchen, and the yard.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1301 N. Linda Vista St
1301 North Linda Vista Street, Orange, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
ROOM to RENT month to month - Property Id: 78599 Available May 1, 2020. Fully furnished and full size fridge. Paid utilities too. Fastest WiFi internet connection, Supply detergent and toilet paper.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Westpark
44 Calavera
44 Calavera, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
125 sqft
This is a approximate 125 square feet one bedroom of a five bedrooms House for rent, and it has a nice roomy size for one person. The common area of the house is Largest Cortina model in a quiet inside tract location that backs to the walking trail.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
University Park
23 Gillman
23 Gillman Street, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
600 sqft
Second floor of a house will rent. There are a room that have same space as two 6 tatami mat rooms. There are shower room in a toilet, and there are two such restrooms. You can also rent it with your roommate. There are also community pool.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
2024 Lemon Avenue - A
2024 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
575 sqft
Recently renovated studio apartment for rent in Long Beach. This 6 unit gated complex is located near LBCC on Lemon St. near shopping centers, schools and parks.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
21171 Lochlea Lane
21171 Lochlea Lane, Huntington Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1384 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT plus private full bath with Jacuzzi tub in shared executive home in South Huntington Beach.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Long Beach
723 E. 3RD STREET #6
723 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,095
380 sqft
723 E.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Central Long Beach
1441 E 10th St
1441 East 10th Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,175
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio in Long Beach! - Property Id: 217929 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Belmont Shore
65 Roswell Ave.
65 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,245
366 sqft
65 Roswell Ave is a multi-family home in Long Beach, CA 90803. Quiet and peaceful location. Very residential. Near coffee shops, schools, and restaurants. 65 Roswell Ave is near Livingston Drive Park, Bayshore Park, and Will Rodgers Mini Park. .

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Bluff Park
3211 East 2nd Street - 3226 E Broadway
3211 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Property Address: 3226 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803 For Questions or Showing Times please text Tara 562-287-4001 or email tara @ propertyproslb.com You will love this stunning lower commercial space located on Broadway in Long Beach, CA.

July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Garden Grove Rent Report. Garden Grove rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Garden Grove rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Garden Grove rents declined over the past month

Garden Grove rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Garden Grove stand at $1,633 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,098 for a two-bedroom. Garden Grove's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Garden Grove, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Garden Grove

    As rents have increased marginally in Garden Grove, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Garden Grove is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Garden Grove's median two-bedroom rent of $2,098 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Garden Grove's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Garden Grove than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Garden Grove is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

