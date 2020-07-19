All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 8972 Palika Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
8972 Palika Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8972 Palika Place

8972 Palika Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8972 Palika Place, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
VERY NICE UPPER UNIT WITH 2 BALCONIES 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE NEW CARPET NEW PAINT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8972 Palika Place have any available units?
8972 Palika Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 8972 Palika Place currently offering any rent specials?
8972 Palika Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8972 Palika Place pet-friendly?
No, 8972 Palika Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8972 Palika Place offer parking?
Yes, 8972 Palika Place offers parking.
Does 8972 Palika Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8972 Palika Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8972 Palika Place have a pool?
No, 8972 Palika Place does not have a pool.
Does 8972 Palika Place have accessible units?
No, 8972 Palika Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8972 Palika Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8972 Palika Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8972 Palika Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8972 Palika Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with BalconiesGarden Grove Cheap Places
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles