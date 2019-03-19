Rent Calculator
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8651 Gloria Avenue
8651 Gloria Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Garden Grove
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location
8651 Gloria Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently upgraded! Upstairs unit offers two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Spacious living room with fireplace and balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue have any available units?
8651 Gloria Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8651 Gloria Avenue have?
Some of 8651 Gloria Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8651 Gloria Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8651 Gloria Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 Gloria Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8651 Gloria Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garden Grove
.
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8651 Gloria Avenue offers parking.
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8651 Gloria Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue have a pool?
No, 8651 Gloria Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8651 Gloria Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 Gloria Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8651 Gloria Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
