8602 Chapman Ave

Beautiful and spacious upgraded two bedroom with two bathroom, upstairs, located in a gorgeous and tranquil community ,,Villa Chapman", minutes away from freeway, schools and an abundance of shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

We recently completed major remodeling with:

- New paint, hardwood laminate floor everywhere

- New kitchen counter and new stainless steel sink

- New vertical blinds in all windows

- New doors, screen doors and lighting

- New toilets, faucets and bathtub fittings in the bathroom

- New gas stove and dishwasher in the kitchen

- Walk-in closet in the master bedroom

- Additional closets on the hallway

- AC and gas heater

- Large balcony

- Vertical blinds in all windows

- Shared enclosed garage plus one assigned parking space

- Coin operated laundry facility at the property

- Water and trash service paid

Call to schedule a private tour of our lovely community and of your new apartment home.



Villa Chapman

714 - 867 - 6743

Available 08/21/2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/53924

No Dogs Allowed



