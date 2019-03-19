All apartments in Garden Grove
8592 Stanford Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8592 Stanford Avenue

8592 Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8592 Stanford Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have any available units?
8592 Stanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 8592 Stanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8592 Stanford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8592 Stanford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue offer parking?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have a pool?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8592 Stanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8592 Stanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
