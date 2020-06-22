All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102

8511 Meadow Brook Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8511 Meadow Brook Ave, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
One bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home for rent. Tile throughout, walk in closet in bedroom. The complex has a pool, clubhouse and tennis court. Also this unit has a private 2 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have any available units?
8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have?
Some of 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 pet-friendly?
No, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 offer parking?
Yes, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 does offer parking.
Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have a pool?
Yes, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 has a pool.
Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have accessible units?
No, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 Meadowbrook, Unit #102 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles