Garden Grove, CA
8120 Larson Ave Unit 5
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8120 Larson Ave Unit 5

8120 Larson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8120 Larson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 Bedroom one Bathroom and a half Apartment! Great size kitchen and living room! Hard wood flooring throughout the whole apartment! Kitchen has beautiful tile! Amazing high ceilings! Lets not forget about the granite counter tops! Two car garage and plenty of street parking! Amazing neighborhood! 6 washer and dryers on site! Must see apartment!!
1/2 off second month of rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

