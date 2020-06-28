All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
5401 Christal Avenue
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:22 PM

5401 Christal Avenue

5401 Christal Avenue · No Longer Available
Garden Grove
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

5401 Christal Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
10 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 Christal Avenue have any available units?
5401 Christal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 5401 Christal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5401 Christal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 Christal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5401 Christal Avenue offers parking.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue have a pool?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 Christal Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 Christal Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
