15161 Sail Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Garage OPEN HOUSE 10/05/19 11:00 AM-12:30 PM - Great location , newly remodeled interior

Features:



* 2 car garage with driveway parking

* New plank flooring

* Fireplace

* Washer/ dryer hook ups in laundry room

* Stainless dishwasher, gas stove, micro hood and refrigerator

* Quartz counter tops, new Shaker kitchen cabinets

* Spacious back yard- water tolerant plants

* Bedroom with canned lights and spacious closets

* Baths with custom tiles, double sinks, new cabinets



Call for appointment: Xacil at 562-433-0934 or text 562-386-1921



(RLNE5151250)