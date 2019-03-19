14082 Buena Street

Amenities

Spacious town house 2bd/1.5ba 1000sqft in Garden Grove $1850-$1900



Address: 14082 Buena St. #2, Garden Grove CA 92843



Suitable for big family!



Ready to move in



Just remodeled with over 30k upgrades!



New Kitchen with granite counter top and bright recessed lighting

New throughout designer paint including ceiling

New doors

New Laminate upstairs Luxury modern anti scratch wood floor

New vanities: downstairs powder room and upstairs full bath

New steel bathtub with higher shower set fits tall people

New bedroom mirror closet door in both bedrooms

Downstairs tile, spacious dining area and living room

Second floor is w/ two bedrooms and 1 full bath.

spacious exclusive backyard patio and open area

Next to the laundry room

Mature fruit trees in the backyard, private and quiet

huge parking lot to park. will have 3 assigned parking space.