All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 14082 Buena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
14082 Buena Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:36 PM

14082 Buena Street

14082 Buena Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

14082 Buena Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious town house 2bd/1.5ba 1000sqft in Garden Grove $1850-$1900

Address: 14082 Buena St. #2, Garden Grove CA 92843

Suitable for big family!

Ready to move in

Just remodeled with over 30k upgrades!

New Kitchen with granite counter top and bright recessed lighting
New throughout designer paint including ceiling
New doors
New Laminate upstairs Luxury modern anti scratch wood floor
New vanities: downstairs powder room and upstairs full bath
New steel bathtub with higher shower set fits tall people
New bedroom mirror closet door in both bedrooms
Downstairs tile, spacious dining area and living room
Second floor is w/ two bedrooms and 1 full bath.
spacious exclusive backyard patio and open area
Next to the laundry room
Mature fruit trees in the backyard, private and quiet
huge parking lot to park. will have 3 assigned parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14082 Buena Street have any available units?
14082 Buena Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 14082 Buena Street have?
Some of 14082 Buena Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14082 Buena Street currently offering any rent specials?
14082 Buena Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14082 Buena Street pet-friendly?
No, 14082 Buena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 14082 Buena Street offer parking?
Yes, 14082 Buena Street offers parking.
Does 14082 Buena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14082 Buena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14082 Buena Street have a pool?
No, 14082 Buena Street does not have a pool.
Does 14082 Buena Street have accessible units?
No, 14082 Buena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14082 Buena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14082 Buena Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles