14082 Buena Street

Amenities
Spacious town house 2bd/1.5ba 1000sqft in Garden Grove $1850-$1900
Address: 14082 Buena St. #2, Garden Grove CA 92843
Suitable for big family!
Ready to move in
Just remodeled with over 30k upgrades!
New Kitchen with granite counter top and bright recessed lighting
New throughout designer paint including ceiling
New doors
New Laminate upstairs Luxury modern anti scratch wood floor
New vanities: downstairs powder room and upstairs full bath
New steel bathtub with higher shower set fits tall people
New bedroom mirror closet door in both bedrooms
Downstairs tile, spacious dining area and living room
Second floor is w/ two bedrooms and 1 full bath.
spacious exclusive backyard patio and open area
Next to the laundry room
Mature fruit trees in the backyard, private and quiet
huge parking lot to park. will have 3 assigned parking space.