Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

13929 Magnolia Street

13929 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

13929 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Newly Renovated 3 Bdrm Condominium - Property Id: 31654

UPDATE: MOVE-IN READY MAY 15TH.
The condo is ready for viewing. after 5pm M-F. Please text me 714-717-4864.
Info needed: Driver license, last 2 months checking statement, last 2 pay stubs, and a credit report.

Once approved then fill out a lease agreement.
Please note: There are only 2 parking spots, 1 designated and 1 in the garage. THERE IS NO VISITOR'S PARKING.
Street parking is available

No Section 8 (Housing).

Spacious and Quiet TWO Story Newly renovated - 3 Bedroom- 1.75 bathroom 1280 sqft Condo. Located in the Heart of Garden Grove. The condo sits on a 925 sq ft lot.

New Kitchen, Tiles, Laminate flooring, Carpet and New Paint throughout.

Recessed LED lighting. Association Pool. Nearby schools include Anderson Elementary School, Warner Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School.

Walking distance to supermarkets, schools and restaurants.
Includes 1 car garage and 1 outdoor Designated parking space.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31654
Property Id 31654

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4883088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13929 Magnolia Street have any available units?
13929 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13929 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 13929 Magnolia Street's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13929 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
13929 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13929 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 13929 Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13929 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 13929 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 13929 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13929 Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13929 Magnolia Street have a pool?
Yes, 13929 Magnolia Street has a pool.
Does 13929 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 13929 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13929 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13929 Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.
