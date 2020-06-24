13929 Magnolia Street

Amenities

Spacious Newly Renovated 3 Bdrm Condominium - Property Id: 31654



UPDATE: MOVE-IN READY MAY 15TH.

The condo is ready for viewing. after 5pm M-F. Please text me 714-717-4864.

Info needed: Driver license, last 2 months checking statement, last 2 pay stubs, and a credit report.



Once approved then fill out a lease agreement.

Please note: There are only 2 parking spots, 1 designated and 1 in the garage. THERE IS NO VISITOR'S PARKING.

Street parking is available



No Section 8 (Housing).



Spacious and Quiet TWO Story Newly renovated - 3 Bedroom- 1.75 bathroom 1280 sqft Condo. Located in the Heart of Garden Grove. The condo sits on a 925 sq ft lot.



New Kitchen, Tiles, Laminate flooring, Carpet and New Paint throughout.



Recessed LED lighting. Association Pool. Nearby schools include Anderson Elementary School, Warner Middle School and Bolsa Grande High School.



Walking distance to supermarkets, schools and restaurants.

Includes 1 car garage and 1 outdoor Designated parking space.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/31654

No Pets Allowed



