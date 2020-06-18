13801 Shirley Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Garden Grove Condo in a quiet gated community. Fully renovated 2 beds with 2 baths, inside stack-able laundry hook up-ready and 2 car detached garage. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counter top, wood floor look like tile through out, recessed lighting with dimmer in living room and both bedrooms, paint and sliding closet door. 2 private patio access from master bedroom and living room. Walking distance to schools, parks and shopping center. Minutes to freeway access. Must see!