Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

13801 Shirley Street

13801 Shirley Street · No Longer Available
Location

13801 Shirley Street, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Garden Grove Condo in a quiet gated community. Fully renovated 2 beds with 2 baths, inside stack-able laundry hook up-ready and 2 car detached garage. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets and quartz counter top, wood floor look like tile through out, recessed lighting with dimmer in living room and both bedrooms, paint and sliding closet door. 2 private patio access from master bedroom and living room. Walking distance to schools, parks and shopping center. Minutes to freeway access. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13801 Shirley Street have any available units?
13801 Shirley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 13801 Shirley Street have?
Some of 13801 Shirley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13801 Shirley Street currently offering any rent specials?
13801 Shirley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13801 Shirley Street pet-friendly?
No, 13801 Shirley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13801 Shirley Street offer parking?
Yes, 13801 Shirley Street does offer parking.
Does 13801 Shirley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13801 Shirley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13801 Shirley Street have a pool?
No, 13801 Shirley Street does not have a pool.
Does 13801 Shirley Street have accessible units?
No, 13801 Shirley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13801 Shirley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13801 Shirley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
