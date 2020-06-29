All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

13422 Buena Way

13422 Buena Way · No Longer Available
Location

13422 Buena Way, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Property consisting of 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with newer flooring, newer roof and updated paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13422 Buena Way have any available units?
13422 Buena Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 13422 Buena Way currently offering any rent specials?
13422 Buena Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 Buena Way pet-friendly?
No, 13422 Buena Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13422 Buena Way offer parking?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not offer parking.
Does 13422 Buena Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 Buena Way have a pool?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not have a pool.
Does 13422 Buena Way have accessible units?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 Buena Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 Buena Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 Buena Way does not have units with air conditioning.
