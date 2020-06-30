All apartments in Garden Grove
13062 Coast

13062 Coast Street · No Longer Available
Location

13062 Coast Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeling condo of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. New kitchen with granite counter-top. Reasonable rent at quite neighborhood. Ready to move-in in March 2010

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13062 Coast have any available units?
13062 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 13062 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
13062 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13062 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 13062 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 13062 Coast offer parking?
No, 13062 Coast does not offer parking.
Does 13062 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13062 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13062 Coast have a pool?
No, 13062 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 13062 Coast have accessible units?
No, 13062 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 13062 Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13062 Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13062 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13062 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.

