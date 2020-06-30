Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 13062 Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
13062 Coast
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13062 Coast
13062 Coast Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
13062 Coast Street, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeling condo of 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath. New kitchen with granite counter-top. Reasonable rent at quite neighborhood. Ready to move-in in March 2010
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13062 Coast have any available units?
13062 Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
Is 13062 Coast currently offering any rent specials?
13062 Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13062 Coast pet-friendly?
No, 13062 Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garden Grove
.
Does 13062 Coast offer parking?
No, 13062 Coast does not offer parking.
Does 13062 Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13062 Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13062 Coast have a pool?
No, 13062 Coast does not have a pool.
Does 13062 Coast have accessible units?
No, 13062 Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 13062 Coast have units with dishwashers?
No, 13062 Coast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13062 Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 13062 Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Similar Pages
Garden Grove 1 Bedrooms
Garden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with Parking
Garden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Tustin, CA
Whittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles