Garden Grove, CA
12901 Garden Grove Blv
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

12901 Garden Grove Blv

12901 Garden Grove Boulevard · (714) 814-3903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12901 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2030 · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
internet access
Director of sales - Property Id: 285318

Additional Guest Room amenities include:

• All Suites feature a Fully Equipped Kitchen with cooktop, microwave, full-sized refrigerator/freezer (with icemaker), dishwasher, toaster, coffee maker, utensils, cookware, tableware, and a full-sized iron and ironing board.
• Rice cookers, toaster ovens, and additional comforts of home available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285318
Property Id 285318

(RLNE5838245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have any available units?
12901 Garden Grove Blv has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have?
Some of 12901 Garden Grove Blv's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12901 Garden Grove Blv currently offering any rent specials?
12901 Garden Grove Blv isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12901 Garden Grove Blv pet-friendly?
Yes, 12901 Garden Grove Blv is pet friendly.
Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv offer parking?
No, 12901 Garden Grove Blv does not offer parking.
Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12901 Garden Grove Blv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have a pool?
No, 12901 Garden Grove Blv does not have a pool.
Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have accessible units?
No, 12901 Garden Grove Blv does not have accessible units.
Does 12901 Garden Grove Blv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12901 Garden Grove Blv has units with dishwashers.
