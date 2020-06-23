All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

12721 8th St A

12721 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12721 8th Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
A Saignes - Property Id: 101280

Excellent location near schools, stores, freeways, churches, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101280
Property Id 101280

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4718264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12721 8th St A have any available units?
12721 8th St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12721 8th St A currently offering any rent specials?
12721 8th St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12721 8th St A pet-friendly?
No, 12721 8th St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12721 8th St A offer parking?
No, 12721 8th St A does not offer parking.
Does 12721 8th St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12721 8th St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12721 8th St A have a pool?
No, 12721 8th St A does not have a pool.
Does 12721 8th St A have accessible units?
No, 12721 8th St A does not have accessible units.
Does 12721 8th St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12721 8th St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12721 8th St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 12721 8th St A does not have units with air conditioning.
