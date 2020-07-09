All apartments in Garden Grove
Garden Grove, CA
12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75
12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75

12612 Fieldstone Lane · No Longer Available
Garden Grove
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Cheap Places
Location

12612 Fieldstone Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 Available 10/11/19 Highly Upgraded Townhouse at the Beautiful Stonegate Homes, West Garden Grove! - Now Leasing, a wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome sytled unit in West Garden Grove. Stonegate is a private gated community with lushly landscaped grounds, guest parking, a resort styled pool and spa area, and well spaced residential units that are uniquely designed and well maintained. This two story home features a large, open main living area with 20 foot ceilings and large windows to allow in natural sunlight to illuminate most of the home. Newer wood styled tile flooring is found throughout, and there is plush carpeting in both bedrooms. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite counters and comes fully equipped with a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven, and a refrigerator. There is also a laundry closet with a stack washer & dryer included. The main level bedroom features a large window overlooking the greenbelt, a large wardrobe closet and has direct access the the hallway bathroom. The second floor features a large loft area, great for use as a den or home office, with double doors leading to the large master suite, that features a large sliding glass door that opens the the balcony, offering wonderful views of the community. There is an over-sized walk in closet, an in-suite bathroom, and vaulted ceilings. The home also boasts central Heating & Air, a private garage with storage boxes, a covered parking space with more storage boxes, and water and trash are included in the lease. Small pets considered.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Sidney at (562) 972-4904, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT***

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5198618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have any available units?
12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have?
Some of 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 currently offering any rent specials?
12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 is pet friendly.
Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 offer parking?
Yes, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 offers parking.
Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have a pool?
Yes, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 has a pool.
Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have accessible units?
No, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 does not have accessible units.
Does 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12612 Fieldstone Ln. #75 has units with dishwashers.

