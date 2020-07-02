All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

12572 Magnolia St

12572 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

12572 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice front house 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12572 Magnolia St have any available units?
12572 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12572 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
12572 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12572 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 12572 Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12572 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.

