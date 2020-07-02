Rent Calculator
12572 Magnolia St
12572 Magnolia St
12572 Magnolia Street
12572 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice front house 3 bedroom 1 bath for rent
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12572 Magnolia St have any available units?
12572 Magnolia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
Is 12572 Magnolia St currently offering any rent specials?
12572 Magnolia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12572 Magnolia St pet-friendly?
No, 12572 Magnolia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garden Grove
.
Does 12572 Magnolia St offer parking?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not offer parking.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have a pool?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have a pool.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have accessible units?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have accessible units.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12572 Magnolia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12572 Magnolia St does not have units with air conditioning.
