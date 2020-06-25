12554 Green Willow Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Garden Grove 3 bed 2.5 bath located by the pool and spa away from main street. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. Dual pane windows, central air & heat, inside laundry, new water heater.



Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Beautiful private patio for entertaining with an upgraded Pebble Stone flooring. Two parking spots- one underground garage and one uncovered near the unit.



This home ideal for families with kids, it is within walking distance of award winning schools for every age. Awesome for entertaining relaxing close to shopping freeways and award-winning School District High School just across the street, Elementary and Junior High schools within two blocks.



(Please note all furniture in the picture are not included to rent, only refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.)