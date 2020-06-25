All apartments in Garden Grove
12554 Green Willow Dr
Last updated April 15 2019 at 7:13 AM

12554 Green Willow Dr

12554 Green Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12554 Green Willow Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Garden Grove 3 bed 2.5 bath located by the pool and spa away from main street. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathrooms with stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator. Dual pane windows, central air & heat, inside laundry, new water heater.

Master Bedroom has vaulted ceiling. Beautiful private patio for entertaining with an upgraded Pebble Stone flooring. Two parking spots- one underground garage and one uncovered near the unit.

This home ideal for families with kids, it is within walking distance of award winning schools for every age. Awesome for entertaining relaxing close to shopping freeways and award-winning School District High School just across the street, Elementary and Junior High schools within two blocks.

(Please note all furniture in the picture are not included to rent, only refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12554 Green Willow Dr have any available units?
12554 Green Willow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12554 Green Willow Dr have?
Some of 12554 Green Willow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12554 Green Willow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12554 Green Willow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12554 Green Willow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12554 Green Willow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12554 Green Willow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12554 Green Willow Dr offers parking.
Does 12554 Green Willow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12554 Green Willow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12554 Green Willow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12554 Green Willow Dr has a pool.
Does 12554 Green Willow Dr have accessible units?
No, 12554 Green Willow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12554 Green Willow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12554 Green Willow Dr has units with dishwashers.
