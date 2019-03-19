12416 Woodbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to Les Jardins a quiet and beautiful gated community in the city of Garden Grove. Charming Condo with 2 bedroom & 2 bath downstairs unit. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private patio access. Large living room with glass sliding door open to nice size patio area for those summer days BBQ or just lounge and relax. New Quartz counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. New wood tile flooring through out & new recessed lighting just installed in living room and beautiful kitchen cabinets just refinished. 2 Car detached garage and inside stackable laundry hook up ready. Central AC for those hot summer days and Central heat for those cold winter nights. Community features 2 swimming pool and clubhouse and water falls and pond. Walking distance to schools and minutes away from freeway and shopping.