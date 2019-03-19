All apartments in Garden Grove
12416 Woodbridge Drive

12416 Woodbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12416 Woodbridge Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to Les Jardins a quiet and beautiful gated community in the city of Garden Grove. Charming Condo with 2 bedroom & 2 bath downstairs unit. Master bedroom with walk in closet and private patio access. Large living room with glass sliding door open to nice size patio area for those summer days BBQ or just lounge and relax. New Quartz counter top in kitchen and bathrooms. New wood tile flooring through out & new recessed lighting just installed in living room and beautiful kitchen cabinets just refinished. 2 Car detached garage and inside stackable laundry hook up ready. Central AC for those hot summer days and Central heat for those cold winter nights. Community features 2 swimming pool and clubhouse and water falls and pond. Walking distance to schools and minutes away from freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have any available units?
12416 Woodbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have?
Some of 12416 Woodbridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12416 Woodbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12416 Woodbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12416 Woodbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12416 Woodbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12416 Woodbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12416 Woodbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12416 Woodbridge Drive has a pool.
Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 12416 Woodbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12416 Woodbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12416 Woodbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
