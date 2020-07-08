All apartments in Garden Grove
Location

12362 Harvey Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully remodeled 4Br 2 Ba with additional bathroom in the garage. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12362 Harvey Lane have any available units?
12362 Harvey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12362 Harvey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12362 Harvey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12362 Harvey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12362 Harvey Lane offers parking.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane have a pool?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane have accessible units?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12362 Harvey Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12362 Harvey Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

