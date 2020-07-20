All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12346 Rea Circle

12346 Rea Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12346 Rea Circle, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
POOL HOME IN GREAT AREA AND CONDITION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12346 Rea Circle have any available units?
12346 Rea Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 12346 Rea Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12346 Rea Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12346 Rea Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12346 Rea Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12346 Rea Circle offer parking?
No, 12346 Rea Circle does not offer parking.
Does 12346 Rea Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12346 Rea Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12346 Rea Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12346 Rea Circle has a pool.
Does 12346 Rea Circle have accessible units?
No, 12346 Rea Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12346 Rea Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12346 Rea Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12346 Rea Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12346 Rea Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
