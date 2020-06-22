Rent Calculator
12241 Browning Rd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12241 Browning Rd.
12241 Browning Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12241 Browning Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
-
Rent $2645.00
Deposit $2645.00
Pet Deposit $500.00* per pet
Call Leonel 714-600-9432 to schedule a tour!
* Corner Lot Home with Pool
* Double Car Garage
* New Paint
* Washer/Dryer Hook ups
* Stainless Steel Stove
* Stainless Steel Dishwasher
* Fireplace
Tenant must obtain renters insurance.
Call Leonel 714-600-9432 today!
(RLNE4507616)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12241 Browning Rd. have any available units?
12241 Browning Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garden Grove, CA
.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Garden Grove Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12241 Browning Rd. have?
Some of 12241 Browning Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12241 Browning Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
12241 Browning Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12241 Browning Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12241 Browning Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 12241 Browning Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 12241 Browning Rd. does offer parking.
Does 12241 Browning Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12241 Browning Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12241 Browning Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 12241 Browning Rd. has a pool.
Does 12241 Browning Rd. have accessible units?
No, 12241 Browning Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 12241 Browning Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12241 Browning Rd. has units with dishwashers.
