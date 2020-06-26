All apartments in Garden Grove
11952 Blackmer St.

11952 Blackmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

11952 Blackmer Street, Garden Grove, CA 92845
West Garden Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11952 Blackmer St. Available 07/15/19 4BR 3BA Single Story Pool Home With 2 Car Attached Garage - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom single story pool home located in Eastgate Village of West Garden Grove. Walk to Eastgate Park. Fireplace in living room, A/C, and ceiling fans throughout. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and opener. Washer and dryer in garage are included. Kitchen has center island, desk area, lots of cupboards, gas cooking, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Gardener and pool service included. Will consider pet with an additional deposit.

(RLNE2744984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11952 Blackmer St. have any available units?
11952 Blackmer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11952 Blackmer St. have?
Some of 11952 Blackmer St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11952 Blackmer St. currently offering any rent specials?
11952 Blackmer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11952 Blackmer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11952 Blackmer St. is pet friendly.
Does 11952 Blackmer St. offer parking?
Yes, 11952 Blackmer St. offers parking.
Does 11952 Blackmer St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11952 Blackmer St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11952 Blackmer St. have a pool?
Yes, 11952 Blackmer St. has a pool.
Does 11952 Blackmer St. have accessible units?
No, 11952 Blackmer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11952 Blackmer St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11952 Blackmer St. has units with dishwashers.
