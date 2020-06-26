Amenities

11952 Blackmer St. Available 07/15/19 4BR 3BA Single Story Pool Home With 2 Car Attached Garage - 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom single story pool home located in Eastgate Village of West Garden Grove. Walk to Eastgate Park. Fireplace in living room, A/C, and ceiling fans throughout. Attached 2 car garage with direct access and opener. Washer and dryer in garage are included. Kitchen has center island, desk area, lots of cupboards, gas cooking, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Gardener and pool service included. Will consider pet with an additional deposit.



(RLNE2744984)