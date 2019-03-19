11862 Ricky Ave

Amenities
4b/2bath with Jet Tub in Master -WALK to Disney - Property Id: 250559
Price includes electricity. Comes furnished or unfurnished.
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled single family house on large lot. Open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together with pool in backyard. Open kitchen featuring quartz countertops with stainless steel appliance package. 4 large sized bedrooms with 1 having its own private bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible.
Fully furnished with fridge, washer & dryer. $3500 a month with Electricity included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Temporary housing, insurance displacement, extended vacation, etc. Month to month lease will be slightly more.
Each room has a large LED TV with Apple TV.
Large driveway will fit 5 cars or two RVs.
Backyard has a nice pool, a really nice tree swing and a jungle gym for kids, it also has a large tree for shade.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250559
Property Id 250559
(RLNE5664237)