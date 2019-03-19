All apartments in Garden Grove
11862 Ricky Ave

11862 Ricky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11862 Ricky Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
4b/2bath with Jet Tub in Master -WALK to Disney - Property Id: 250559

Price includes electricity. Comes furnished or unfurnished.

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath newly remodeled single family house on large lot. Open concept floor plan bringing indoor and outdoor living together with pool in backyard. Open kitchen featuring quartz countertops with stainless steel appliance package. 4 large sized bedrooms with 1 having its own private bathroom. Lots of space and sits on large lot with an entertainer's backyard. Lease terms flexible.

Fully furnished with fridge, washer & dryer. $3500 a month with Electricity included. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis and might require additional rent and/or deposit. Temporary housing, insurance displacement, extended vacation, etc. Month to month lease will be slightly more.

Each room has a large LED TV with Apple TV.

Large driveway will fit 5 cars or two RVs.

Backyard has a nice pool, a really nice tree swing and a jungle gym for kids, it also has a large tree for shade.
Property Id 250559

(RLNE5664237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11862 Ricky Ave have any available units?
11862 Ricky Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11862 Ricky Ave have?
Some of 11862 Ricky Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11862 Ricky Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11862 Ricky Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11862 Ricky Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11862 Ricky Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11862 Ricky Ave offer parking?
No, 11862 Ricky Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11862 Ricky Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11862 Ricky Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11862 Ricky Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11862 Ricky Ave has a pool.
Does 11862 Ricky Ave have accessible units?
No, 11862 Ricky Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11862 Ricky Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11862 Ricky Ave has units with dishwashers.

