All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 11712 Magnolia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11712 Magnolia Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

11712 Magnolia Street

11712 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

11712 Magnolia Street, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This FURNISHED spacious single family home offers a large open floor plan with tons of room for the whole family to play or relax. Beautiful laminate floors in all of the main living spaces make this house stay clean and easy to manage. The kitchen offers a gas stove, French door fridge w water and ice maker, steam dishwasher and stone countertops which has plenty of room to prep all of your food. This home offers 4 bedroom, 3 full sized bathrooms with a tub variety to fit any needs. The master bathroom has a soaking jet tub and double vanity sinks, the hallway bathroom has a sliding glass shower door as well as a bath tub, and finally nestled next to the laundry room and the kitchen is the entry bath which offers glass doored shower, toilet, and vanity. A stackable washer/dryer unit is provided. This property does not have garage access, however, there is a large concrete driveway that is protected by an alleyway entrance gate so you won't need to deal with the traffic of the main road. The driveway can fit up to 4 cars behind the gate. There is also a grass play area for the family. pets are allowed. Owner is providing gardener and wi-fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11712 Magnolia Street have any available units?
11712 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11712 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 11712 Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11712 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
11712 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11712 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11712 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 11712 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 11712 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 11712 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11712 Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11712 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 11712 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 11712 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 11712 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11712 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11712 Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles