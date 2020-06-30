11712 Magnolia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This FURNISHED spacious single family home offers a large open floor plan with tons of room for the whole family to play or relax. Beautiful laminate floors in all of the main living spaces make this house stay clean and easy to manage. The kitchen offers a gas stove, French door fridge w water and ice maker, steam dishwasher and stone countertops which has plenty of room to prep all of your food. This home offers 4 bedroom, 3 full sized bathrooms with a tub variety to fit any needs. The master bathroom has a soaking jet tub and double vanity sinks, the hallway bathroom has a sliding glass shower door as well as a bath tub, and finally nestled next to the laundry room and the kitchen is the entry bath which offers glass doored shower, toilet, and vanity. A stackable washer/dryer unit is provided. This property does not have garage access, however, there is a large concrete driveway that is protected by an alleyway entrance gate so you won't need to deal with the traffic of the main road. The driveway can fit up to 4 cars behind the gate. There is also a grass play area for the family. pets are allowed. Owner is providing gardener and wi-fi