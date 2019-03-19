11402 Jacalene Ln

Amenities

3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631



3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland. Newer renovations include dual pane windows, exterior and interior paint, reglazed counter tops, carpet, and floor tile. Front porch entry opens to living / dining area that looks out onto the street, large galley kitchen, lots of counter space, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher, stove, hood. Inside laundry room, pantry. 1/4 bath off off kitchen. 3 good bedrooms share hall bath with tub / shower. Built in linen storage cabinets. Central Air / Heat. Lg back yard with lanai, lawn, raised garden with several fruit trees including sweet juicy oranges and lemons. other side yard with pavers and picnic table. Wide driveway and gate to back yard. 2 car side entry garage attached direct access to home. Gardening service. Parkview Elementary, Louis Lake Intermediate, and Garden Grove High Schools are assigned to this address.

