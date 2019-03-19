All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 PM

11402 Jacalene Ln

11402 Jacalene Lane · (714) 642-5881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11402 Jacalene Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bd 1.50 Ba Home Garden Grove $2700 - Property Id: 248631

3 bedroom, 1.25 bathroom 1,133 st home is set back on a large on large lot on one of Garden Groves beautiful family friendly neighborhoods close to Disneyland. Newer renovations include dual pane windows, exterior and interior paint, reglazed counter tops, carpet, and floor tile. Front porch entry opens to living / dining area that looks out onto the street, large galley kitchen, lots of counter space, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher, stove, hood. Inside laundry room, pantry. 1/4 bath off off kitchen. 3 good bedrooms share hall bath with tub / shower. Built in linen storage cabinets. Central Air / Heat. Lg back yard with lanai, lawn, raised garden with several fruit trees including sweet juicy oranges and lemons. other side yard with pavers and picnic table. Wide driveway and gate to back yard. 2 car side entry garage attached direct access to home. Gardening service. Parkview Elementary, Louis Lake Intermediate, and Garden Grove High Schools are assigned to this address.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248631
Property Id 248631

(RLNE5658512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11402 Jacalene Ln have any available units?
11402 Jacalene Ln has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11402 Jacalene Ln have?
Some of 11402 Jacalene Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11402 Jacalene Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11402 Jacalene Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11402 Jacalene Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11402 Jacalene Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11402 Jacalene Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11402 Jacalene Ln does offer parking.
Does 11402 Jacalene Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11402 Jacalene Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11402 Jacalene Ln have a pool?
No, 11402 Jacalene Ln does not have a pool.
Does 11402 Jacalene Ln have accessible units?
No, 11402 Jacalene Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11402 Jacalene Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11402 Jacalene Ln has units with dishwashers.
