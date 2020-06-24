Wonderful single family home in Garden Grove. Settled in a small gated community this great home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout and a small backyard. Kitchen has granite counter tops and black cabinets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have any available units?
11092 Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.