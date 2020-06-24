All apartments in Garden Grove
11092 Lavender Lane

Location

11092 Lavender Lane, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

Wonderful single family home in Garden Grove. Settled in a small gated community this great home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring throughout and a small backyard. Kitchen has granite counter tops and black cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11092 Lavender Lane have any available units?
11092 Lavender Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 11092 Lavender Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11092 Lavender Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11092 Lavender Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11092 Lavender Lane offers parking.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have a pool?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have accessible units?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11092 Lavender Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11092 Lavender Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
