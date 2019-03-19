All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1

11062 Barclay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11062 Barclay Drive, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated with new hardwood floors, new countertops

Downstairs unit

Near Shopping Near Brookhurst and Katella

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have any available units?
11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have?
Some of 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11062 Barclay Dr Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
