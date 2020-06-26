11 10071 Lampson ave

Amenities
Welcome to Marquis Homes. Great location in a very residential neighborhood. Pet-friendly, cats and small dogs allowed. Some of the great amenities of this property are: - Appliances Included: Range / Oven - Pool - Cooling System: Air Conditioning - Window Coverings Resident will pay all utilities.
Vinyl floor and carpet in the bedroom.
Appliances: Stove, Fridge.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/garden-grove-1-bed-1-bath/6076/
