11 10071 Lampson ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 8:55 AM

11 10071 Lampson ave

10071 Lampson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10071 Lampson Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Marquis Homes. Great location in a very residential neighborhood. Pet-friendly, cats and small dogs allowed. Some of the great amenities of this property are: - Appliances Included: Range / Oven - Pool - Cooling System: Air Conditioning - Window Coverings Resident will pay all utilities.
Vinyl floor and carpet in the bedroom.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Laundry room, Pool, Pets OK, Blinds, Vinyl Floors.
Appliances: Stove, Fridge.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/garden-grove-1-bed-1-bath/6076/

IT490916 - IT49MC6076

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

