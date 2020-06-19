10631 Lakeside Drive S # E

Amenities
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining, Living Room With Laminate Flooring Throughout, Fireplace, Large Bedroom With Laminate Flooring, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Bathroom With Large Quartz Counter Space, Laundry Hook-Up’s With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Large Patio off LV and Bedroom, 2 Assigned Carports, Gated Community, Sounds of Water Streams Throughout Complex, Community Pools, Spas, Near Park, Schools, And Shops.
