Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

10631 Lakeside Drive S # E

10631 Lakeside Drive South · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10631 Lakeside Drive South, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 797 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, - $1595 1st MONTH RENT! Lakeside Condo Community: Lower Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Quartz Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Separate Dining, Living Room With Laminate Flooring Throughout, Fireplace, Large Bedroom With Laminate Flooring, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan, Bathroom With Large Quartz Counter Space, Laundry Hook-Up’s With Washer and Dryer Included (AS IS), Large Patio off LV and Bedroom, 2 Assigned Carports, Gated Community, Sounds of Water Streams Throughout Complex, Community Pools, Spas, Near Park, Schools, And Shops.

(RLNE5738986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have any available units?
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have?
Some of 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Lakeside Drive S # E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E pet-friendly?
No, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E offer parking?
Yes, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E does offer parking.
Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have a pool?
Yes, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E has a pool.
Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have accessible units?
No, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10631 Lakeside Drive S # E has units with dishwashers.
