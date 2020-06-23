All apartments in Garden Grove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10621 Beacon Avenue

10621 Beacon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10621 Beacon Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in this centrally located single level home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Garden Grove. Features include 3 bed, 2 Bath, 1,538 Sq. Ft and a spacious 6,120 Sq. Ft Lot. The kitchen opens out to the family room and features plenty of cabinets, pantry, tile counters with island/bartop seating, stainless steel appliances including 5 burner stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and hood. There is a master bedroom & bath and 2 additional spacious bedrooms and hall full bath. The floors are wood laminate and tile in the bathrooms. Additional Features include newer upgraded windows, 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and the private backyard features a concrete slab. Located within an excellent school district and walking distance to Mile Square, shopping, dining, and entertainment make this the ideal family home to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10621 Beacon Avenue have any available units?
10621 Beacon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10621 Beacon Avenue have?
Some of 10621 Beacon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10621 Beacon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10621 Beacon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10621 Beacon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10621 Beacon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10621 Beacon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10621 Beacon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10621 Beacon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10621 Beacon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10621 Beacon Avenue have a pool?
No, 10621 Beacon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10621 Beacon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10621 Beacon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10621 Beacon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10621 Beacon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
