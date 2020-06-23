10621 Beacon Avenue

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in this centrally located single level home located in one of the best neighborhoods in Garden Grove. Features include 3 bed, 2 Bath, 1,538 Sq. Ft and a spacious 6,120 Sq. Ft Lot. The kitchen opens out to the family room and features plenty of cabinets, pantry, tile counters with island/bartop seating, stainless steel appliances including 5 burner stove, oven, dishwasher, microwave and hood. There is a master bedroom & bath and 2 additional spacious bedrooms and hall full bath. The floors are wood laminate and tile in the bathrooms. Additional Features include newer upgraded windows, 2 car garage with laundry hook ups and the private backyard features a concrete slab. Located within an excellent school district and walking distance to Mile Square, shopping, dining, and entertainment make this the ideal family home to live in.