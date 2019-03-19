All apartments in Garden Grove
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard

10361 Garden Grove Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10361 Garden Grove Boulevard, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
JUST REDUCED! Rare and Beautiful Penthouse Unit in the desirable gated community of Greenbrier Terraces with swimming pool and spa. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and laminate wood flooring throughout. Central A/C/heat and 2-car attached garage. Gorgeous Living room with cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace. Large Kitchen with a pantry, gas range, dish washer and refrigerator. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Master suite features cathedral ceiling and sliding glass doors to your private balcony. Master bath has a walk-in closet and mirrored wardrobe, dual sinks, skylight for natural light and energy saving. Spacious balcony has room for your BBQ and patio furniture. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea or having a glass of wine after work in your private balcony overlooking the beautiful trees. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, Costco and freeways. Freshly painted with minor upgrades and MOVE IN READY. You will fall in love with this lovely home! Sorry no smoking and no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have any available units?
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have?
Some of 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10361 Garden Grove Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10361 Garden Grove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
