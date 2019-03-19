10361 Garden Grove Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

JUST REDUCED! Rare and Beautiful Penthouse Unit in the desirable gated community of Greenbrier Terraces with swimming pool and spa. Spacious 3 bedrooms 2 full baths and laminate wood flooring throughout. Central A/C/heat and 2-car attached garage. Gorgeous Living room with cathedral ceiling and a cozy fireplace. Large Kitchen with a pantry, gas range, dish washer and refrigerator. Inside laundry with washer/dryer included. Master suite features cathedral ceiling and sliding glass doors to your private balcony. Master bath has a walk-in closet and mirrored wardrobe, dual sinks, skylight for natural light and energy saving. Spacious balcony has room for your BBQ and patio furniture. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea or having a glass of wine after work in your private balcony overlooking the beautiful trees. Conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, Costco and freeways. Freshly painted with minor upgrades and MOVE IN READY. You will fall in love with this lovely home! Sorry no smoking and no pets!