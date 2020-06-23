10361 Garden Grove Blvd #24

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Single Level, Two Bedroom Home In Gated Community - Welcome home to this beautiful single level, ground floor unit located in the gated Greenbrier Terraces community! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo features an upgraded kitchen open to the family room with fireplace, wood laminate floors throughout, a two car garage and an interior washer/dryer. Entertain guests in your oversized patio. HOA amenities include trash, huge pool and lush walking paths. Centrally located off the 22 fwy and with plenty of shops nearby, come quick!



(RLNE4636626)