Fullerton, CA
Homestead
Homestead

1942 North Deerpark Drive · (714) 993-1080
Location

1942 North Deerpark Drive, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
The Homestead Apartments - Property Id: 302604

**DISCOUNTED PRICE MOVE IN NOW**
* SECURITY DEPOSIT: only $199 for a limited time

* WE ACCEPT CO SIGNERS

Personal Message me for a tour

Fullerton, CA

NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!

(Located in Quiet Location, Pool View, Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Storage)

Walking Distance: Target, Starbucks + More!

Entertainment Near By:
Brea Mall!
The Outlets at Orange!
Disneyland!

PROPERTY AMENITIES
? On Site Management & Maintenance
? Professionally Landscaped Grounds
? Community Clubhouse
? Four Swimming Pools
? Fitness Center
? Gas Barbeques
? Covered Carports
? Private Patios & Balconies
? Heating and Air Conditioning
? Dishwasher
? Granite Countertops
? Vaulted Ceilings
? Oversized Walk-In Closets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1942-n-deerpark-dr-fullerton-ca/302604
Property Id 302604

(RLNE5952896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homestead have any available units?
Homestead has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does Homestead have?
Some of Homestead's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
Homestead is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homestead pet-friendly?
Yes, Homestead is pet friendly.
Does Homestead offer parking?
Yes, Homestead offers parking.
Does Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
No, Homestead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Homestead have a pool?
Yes, Homestead has a pool.
Does Homestead have accessible units?
No, Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does Homestead have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homestead has units with dishwashers.
