948 Pomelo Way

The property has approximately 2381 square feet,5 beds and 3 baths with a lot size of 2886 square feet. Nearby schools including Fullerton union high school, Nicholas junior high and Richmond elementary school.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
