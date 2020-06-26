All apartments in Fullerton
Fullerton, CA
948 Pomelo Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM

948 Pomelo Way

948 Pomelo Way · No Longer Available
Location

948 Pomelo Way, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The property has approximately 2381 square feet,5 beds and 3 baths with a lot size of 2886 square feet. Nearby schools including Fullerton union high school, Nicholas junior high and Richmond elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Pomelo Way have any available units?
948 Pomelo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 948 Pomelo Way currently offering any rent specials?
948 Pomelo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Pomelo Way pet-friendly?
No, 948 Pomelo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 948 Pomelo Way offer parking?
Yes, 948 Pomelo Way offers parking.
Does 948 Pomelo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Pomelo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Pomelo Way have a pool?
No, 948 Pomelo Way does not have a pool.
Does 948 Pomelo Way have accessible units?
No, 948 Pomelo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Pomelo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 948 Pomelo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 948 Pomelo Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 948 Pomelo Way does not have units with air conditioning.
