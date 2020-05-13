All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 947 Creekside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
947 Creekside Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

947 Creekside Drive

947 North Creekside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

947 North Creekside Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
2 Br 2.5 Ba Malvern Creek Condo. Sunny Hills School District. Granite Countertops in Kitchen. Convenient location. Absolutely NO Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 Creekside Drive have any available units?
947 Creekside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 947 Creekside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
947 Creekside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Creekside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 947 Creekside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 947 Creekside Drive offer parking?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 947 Creekside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Creekside Drive have a pool?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 947 Creekside Drive have accessible units?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Creekside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 Creekside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 Creekside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College