Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
815 El Dorado Drive
Last updated September 23 2019 at 3:19 AM
815 El Dorado Drive
815 El Dorado Drive
No Longer Available
Location
815 El Dorado Drive, Fullerton, CA 92832
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
THIS FULLERTON POOL HOME IN THE GOLDEN HILLS AREA IS READY FOR A NEW TENANT!
Home includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Formal Living room with Fireplace and large Bonus Family Room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have any available units?
815 El Dorado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 815 El Dorado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
815 El Dorado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 El Dorado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive offer parking?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 815 El Dorado Drive has a pool.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have accessible units?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 El Dorado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 El Dorado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
