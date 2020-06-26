724 Tangelo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bdrm/3 Bath Home in Citrus Park Community Fullerton - Located in the Citrus Park Community in Fullerton.

Single family home built in 2013 with main level open floor plan & many upgrades.

-3 upstairs bedrooms with 4th bedroom and a full bath located on the ground level

-Open kitchen layout is an entertainers dream w/granite counters, large island, stainless steel appliances, built-in range, microwave, dishwasher, fridge (provided w/out warranty), pantry and built-in desk

-Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and new carpet

-Master bathroom w/double vanity, shower, soaking tub, and toilet room

-Full upstairs hall bathroom w/double vanity

-Upstairs laundry area

-Upper floor has open loft space for additional family room/office space/etc.

-Upgraded central air and heating system.

-Tankless water heater

-New paint

-Double car garage w/automatic door and built-ins for storage

-Back patio area

-Community features grass area, playground, and picnic/grilling area.



Owner pays HOA fee, Resident(s) pay Electric, Gas, Water & Trash



Owner will consider pet with additional security deposit. Some breed restrictions may apply, please contact Ohana Properties for additional information.



(RLNE4964139)