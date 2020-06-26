All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

724 Tangelo Way

724 Tangelo Way · No Longer Available
Location

724 Tangelo Way, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bdrm/3 Bath Home in Citrus Park Community Fullerton - Located in the Citrus Park Community in Fullerton.
Single family home built in 2013 with main level open floor plan & many upgrades.
-3 upstairs bedrooms with 4th bedroom and a full bath located on the ground level
-Open kitchen layout is an entertainers dream w/granite counters, large island, stainless steel appliances, built-in range, microwave, dishwasher, fridge (provided w/out warranty), pantry and built-in desk
-Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and new carpet
-Master bathroom w/double vanity, shower, soaking tub, and toilet room
-Full upstairs hall bathroom w/double vanity
-Upstairs laundry area
-Upper floor has open loft space for additional family room/office space/etc.
-Upgraded central air and heating system.
-Tankless water heater
-New paint
-Double car garage w/automatic door and built-ins for storage
-Back patio area
-Community features grass area, playground, and picnic/grilling area.

Owner pays HOA fee, Resident(s) pay Electric, Gas, Water & Trash

Owner will consider pet with additional security deposit. Some breed restrictions may apply, please contact Ohana Properties for additional information.

(RLNE4964139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Tangelo Way have any available units?
724 Tangelo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Tangelo Way have?
Some of 724 Tangelo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Tangelo Way currently offering any rent specials?
724 Tangelo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Tangelo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Tangelo Way is pet friendly.
Does 724 Tangelo Way offer parking?
Yes, 724 Tangelo Way offers parking.
Does 724 Tangelo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Tangelo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Tangelo Way have a pool?
No, 724 Tangelo Way does not have a pool.
Does 724 Tangelo Way have accessible units?
No, 724 Tangelo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Tangelo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 724 Tangelo Way has units with dishwashers.
