724 Tangelo Way

Amenities
4 Bdrm/3 Bath Home in Citrus Park Community Fullerton - Located in the Citrus Park Community in Fullerton.
Single family home built in 2013 with main level open floor plan & many upgrades.
-3 upstairs bedrooms with 4th bedroom and a full bath located on the ground level
-Open kitchen layout is an entertainers dream w/granite counters, large island, stainless steel appliances, built-in range, microwave, dishwasher, fridge (provided w/out warranty), pantry and built-in desk
-Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and new carpet
-Master bathroom w/double vanity, shower, soaking tub, and toilet room
-Full upstairs hall bathroom w/double vanity
-Upstairs laundry area
-Upper floor has open loft space for additional family room/office space/etc.
-Upgraded central air and heating system.
-Tankless water heater
-New paint
-Double car garage w/automatic door and built-ins for storage
-Back patio area
-Community features grass area, playground, and picnic/grilling area.
Owner pays HOA fee, Resident(s) pay Electric, Gas, Water & Trash
Owner will consider pet with additional security deposit. Some breed restrictions may apply, please contact Ohana Properties for additional information.
(RLNE4964139)