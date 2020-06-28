Unit A1 Available 09/01/19 Carhart Gardens - Property Id: 148708
Newly renovated kitchen with new appliances. New flooring! Fireplace and Central A/C! Overlooks our small community pool! Late back patio! Lots of storage area in attic space! Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148708p Property Id 148708
(RLNE5102884)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have any available units?
717 Carhart Ave A1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have?
Some of 717 Carhart Ave A1's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Carhart Ave A1 currently offering any rent specials?
717 Carhart Ave A1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Carhart Ave A1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Carhart Ave A1 is pet friendly.
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 offer parking?
No, 717 Carhart Ave A1 does not offer parking.
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Carhart Ave A1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have a pool?
Yes, 717 Carhart Ave A1 has a pool.
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have accessible units?
No, 717 Carhart Ave A1 does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Carhart Ave A1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Carhart Ave A1 does not have units with dishwashers.