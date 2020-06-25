All apartments in Fullerton
624 W Orangethorpe Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

624 W Orangethorpe Avenue

624 W Orangethorpe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

624 W Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home for a big family, two history home with 3 living rooms and a nice back yard. Five bedrooms and two bathrooms in total. Close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

