Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM
1 of 16
624 W Orangethorpe Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
624 W Orangethorpe Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home for a big family, two history home with 3 living rooms and a nice back yard. Five bedrooms and two bathrooms in total. Close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have any available units?
624 W Orangethorpe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fullerton, CA
.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fullerton Rent Report
.
Is 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
624 W Orangethorpe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fullerton
.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue offer parking?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have a pool?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 W Orangethorpe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
