Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
435 Westchester Place
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:33 AM

435 Westchester Place

435 Westchester Place · No Longer Available
Location

435 Westchester Place, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Welcome to a property in the Fairway Village, where the community has resort-like amenities such as; 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Swimming Pools and Spas, Clubhouse, Walking Trails, Community Garden, RV/Trailer Parking Spaces and 24 Hour Guard Gated Security.
The property is very bright and spacious with plenty of large windows, bringing natural light into the home -a large sliding glass door in the living room leads to the patio overlooking the garden,greens, and trail. The master suite is spacious with a vaulted ceiling and has it's own balcony and bathroom, giving you a place to relax one you return home. The property conveniently has a main floor bedroom and bathroom, making it a hospitable and comfortable place for guests. The newly refurbished kitchen has been updated with many cabinets and a large granite counter top. Right in front of the property, you'll find a large 2 car garage with a laundry room and gas valves for your convenience. RV parking is also available to all residents.
The property is a close drive away to several Grocery stores, Restaurants, a Theater, Hospital, Police Station, and even the city library.

THIS IS YOUR PERFECT HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Westchester Place have any available units?
435 Westchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Westchester Place have?
Some of 435 Westchester Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Westchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
435 Westchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Westchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 435 Westchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 435 Westchester Place offer parking?
Yes, 435 Westchester Place offers parking.
Does 435 Westchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Westchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Westchester Place have a pool?
Yes, 435 Westchester Place has a pool.
Does 435 Westchester Place have accessible units?
No, 435 Westchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Westchester Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Westchester Place does not have units with dishwashers.
