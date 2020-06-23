435 Westchester Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse community garden on-site laundry parking pool garage media room tennis court

Welcome to a property in the Fairway Village, where the community has resort-like amenities such as; 3 Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 Swimming Pools and Spas, Clubhouse, Walking Trails, Community Garden, RV/Trailer Parking Spaces and 24 Hour Guard Gated Security.

The property is very bright and spacious with plenty of large windows, bringing natural light into the home -a large sliding glass door in the living room leads to the patio overlooking the garden,greens, and trail. The master suite is spacious with a vaulted ceiling and has it's own balcony and bathroom, giving you a place to relax one you return home. The property conveniently has a main floor bedroom and bathroom, making it a hospitable and comfortable place for guests. The newly refurbished kitchen has been updated with many cabinets and a large granite counter top. Right in front of the property, you'll find a large 2 car garage with a laundry room and gas valves for your convenience. RV parking is also available to all residents.

The property is a close drive away to several Grocery stores, Restaurants, a Theater, Hospital, Police Station, and even the city library.



